Valery Gerasimov Appointed Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine

Russia has once again replaced its top commander in Ukraine, putting army Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov in charge of its forces in the conflict, the Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

"Army General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, has been appointed Commander of the Joint Grouping of Troops," the ministry said.

Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russia's forces in Ukraine for the past three months, will become Gerasimov's deputy.

Surovikin will work alongside two other generals, Oleg Salyukov and Alexei Kim, according to the statement.

"The increase in the level of leadership of the special operation is linked to the expansion of the scale of the tasks at hand and the need to organize closer interaction between troops," the ministry said.