Russian Chief of Staff Visits Troops in East Ukraine

Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov visited troops fighting in east Ukraine as Russian forces advance in the area, the Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"General Valery Gerasimov...visited a command post" in the Donetsk region, it said in a statement.

Russia is seeking to win control of Chasiv Yar and Pokrovsk, two important frontline strongholds for the Ukrainian army.

Further to the north, Russia earlier on Saturday claimed the capture of Novolyubivka in the Luhansk region which is now largely under its control.

The Ukrainian army controls just a handful of localities in Luhansk, whose annexation Moscow claimed in 2022, the year it began its full-scale offensive on Ukraine.

Gerasimov's visit to the front comes as Washington and Moscow engage in a rapprochement, targeting a swift end to a conflict that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives.

Russia meanwhile hopes to obtain the lifting of American sanctions which have battered its economy.

But a possible return to the Russian market of American — and Western — companies will occur "on a case-by-case basis," Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said on Saturday.