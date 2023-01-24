Russian Military Reforms Target NATO Expansion, ‘Collective West’ – Gerasimov

Russia’s recently announced military reforms are a response to NATO’s likely expansion and the “collective West” using Ukraine in a hybrid war against Moscow, the new head of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine has said.

Since announcing a major overhaul last month, the Russian military last week said it would implement major changes to its Armed fForces between 2023-26.

In his first public remarks since his appointment as Russia’s top commander in Ukraine earlier in January, General Valery Gerasimov said the reforms were driven by events that followed Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine.

“Today, the new threats are NATO’s aspirations to expand at the expense of Finland and Sweden, as well as the use of Ukraine as a tool for hybrid warfare against our country,” he said.

“Modern Russia has not yet known such a level and intensity of military operations,” Gerasimov said in an interview with the Argumenti i Fakty newspaper late Monday.