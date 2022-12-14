Russian Army Forms 'Artistic Units' in Modern-Day First

The Russian military has formed what it called its first “artistic” units of musicians, actors and other creatives to boost troop morale amid a series of battlefield losses in Ukraine.

“Two permanent frontline creative brigades were formed for the first time in the modern history of the Russian Armed Forces,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement cited by the RBC news website.

The “creative brigades” will consist of professional artists who have either volunteered for military service or been drafted as part of the Kremlin’s mobilization of reservists this fall.

They include opera singers, vocal performers, musicians, actors and circus artists, according to RBC.