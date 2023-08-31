2 Russian Planes Damaged in Ukraine Drone Strikes – RFE/RL

At least two Russian military aircraft were damaged as a result of Ukrainian drone strikes on an airbase in northwestern Russia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s (RFE/RL) investigative project Skhemy reported Thursday, citing satellite imagery.

Authorities in the Pskov region said its airport came under a large-scale attack on Wednesday. Emergency officials told state media at least four Il-76 military transport planes were damaged or caught fire.

Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence said up to six of the aircraft may have been damaged in the drone strikes.

Two out of the seven aircraft seen in satellite images published by Skhemy showed black spots near their wings.

“Most likely drones tried to hit the fuel tanks located in that part of the aircraft,” aviation expert Anatoly Khrapchinsky told RFE/RL.