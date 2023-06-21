3 Drones Downed Outside Moscow Military Base

A group of drones is believed to have targeted a Russian army base outside Moscow early Wednesday, the latest in a string of attacks near the Russian capital in recent weeks, authorities and state media reported. “In the village of Kalininets today, two drones crashed at approximately 5:30 and 5:50 a.m. on approach to a military warehouse," Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said, adding that "military countermeasures" had brought down the drones. Russia's Defense Ministry later confirmed that three drones were involved in the attack, which it called an "act of terrorism" carried out by Ukraine. Neither Vorobyov nor the Defense Ministry specified the target of the attack.

The village of Kalininets — located some 60 kilometers southwest of Moscow — is the base of Russia's 2nd Guards Motor Rifle Division. An anonymous law enforcement source cited by the state-run TASS news agency claimed the division was one of the drones' targets. The source said Russian electronic warfare systems were used to down two of the drones near the army base, while the third crashed in the nearby village of Lukino. Authorities said no one had been injured in the incident and that the drone debris was being inspected.