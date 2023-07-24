Russia Says Ukrainian Drones Hit Central Moscow, Crimea

Ukrainian drones hit two buildings in Moscow and an ammunition depot in annexed Crimea on Monday, Russian officials said.

Authorities in Moscow reported two Ukrainian drones had been downed over the Russian capital during the night.

“Around 4:00 a.m. today, drone strikes on two non-residential buildings were recorded. There is no serious damage or casualties,” wrote Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on the Telegram messaging app.

One of the drones crashed close to the Russian Defense Ministry building in the city center, while the other hit an office building in southern Moscow.

The attacks came a day after Kyiv vowed to "retaliate" for a Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa.