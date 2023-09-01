Drone Strike on Pskov Airport Launched From Inside Russia, Says Ukraine

Ukraine's military intelligence chief said Friday that a recent drone attack on an airport in western Russia that damaged several transport planes was carried out from within Russian territory.

The attack this week on Pskov airport, located some 700 kilometers from Ukraine, was carried out alongside similar strikes in several regions across western and central Russia, marking one of the most large-scale assaults on Russian territory since the start of the war.

"The drones used to attack the Kresty air base in Pskov were launched from Russia," Ukraine's GUR military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov wrote on social media Friday.

It was not immediately possible to independently verify his claim.