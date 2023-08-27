Russia Downs Two Drones as One Man Killed Near Border

Russia said it downed two Ukrainian drones flying over border regions on Sunday after the governor of Belgorod region said a drone carrying explosives had killed a man.

Russia and the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula have been hit by a wave of attacks in the past month since Kyiv warned in July it aimed to "return" the conflict to Russian territory.

"(During) the night and morning hours... Two unmanned aerial vehicles were detected and destroyed in flight over the territory of the Bryansk and Kursk regions," Moscow's Defense Ministry said.

The governor of Russia's Kursk region, which lies next to the Ukrainian border, said a drone had crashed into an apartment building in Kursk city overnight, blowing out windows on several floors.

It was not clear whether this was one of the drones reportedly shot down by the Defence Ministry earlier.

"There were no fires, none of the residents were injured," Governor Roman Starovoit said on social media, sharing an image of what appeared to be a charred mark on a tower block.