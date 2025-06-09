Ukrainian Drones Strike Electronics Factory in Chuvashia

Work at an electronics factory in the republic of Chuvashia was briefly suspended Monday after Ukrainian drones crashed into the facility, local officials said.

“This morning, Ukrainian attempts to use drones in Chuvashia were detected,” regional head Oleg Nikolayev wrote on Telegram. “There were no victims from the attack.”

Two drones crashed on the grounds of the VNIIR plant, one of Russia’s largest producers of electronic components, according to Nikolayev. Production was temporarily suspended “to ensure the safety of employees,” he added.

Nikolayev said two other drones fell into nearby fields but did not pose a threat to civilians. “The situation is entirely under control,” he wrote.

The VNIIR plant is located on the south side of the regional capital Cheboksary, around 600 kilometers (373 miles) east of Moscow and 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) northeast of the border with Ukraine.

Eyewitness videos of the drone attacks in Chuvashia showed multiple unmaned aircraft crashing into what was said to be the VNIIR plant in Cheboksary, followed by large blasts. A large plume of black smoke could be seen rising above the facility.

Across the country, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 49 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Meanwhile, Ukraine reported downing dozens of Russian drones over the western Rivne region. The attack prompted neighboring Poland to scramble fighter jets in response to the airspace threat, Warsaw’s Operational Command said in a statement.

AFP contributed reporting.