Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Forces Kill Six Including Baby in Southern Ukraine – Official

By AFP
Telegram/Klymenko_MVS

Six people, including a baby girl and her parents, were killed on Sunday by Russian shelling in southern Ukraine, officials said.

"Russia killed six people in the region of Kherson," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on messaging app Telegram, releasing pictures showing the aftermath of the attack.

One photo showed a column of black smoke rising above a house.

Three adults and a small baby were killed in the village of Shyroka Balka.

"A husband, wife and their 23-day-old daughter were killed by enemy artillery fire," Klymenko wrote.

"Their 12-year-old son was hospitalized in serious condition. The child's condition is critical."

In the village of Stanislav two men were killed, and another person received injuries.

"Terrorists must be stopped. They must be stopped by force," said Klymenko.

Kherson was one of four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed in September.

Late last year, Russian troops withdrew from the city of Kherson but has continued to target settlements in the region.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

closing in

Ukraine's Bakhmut 'Practically Surrounded,' Wagner Leader Prigozhin Says

Ukraine has vowed to hold on to Bakhmut, but Kyiv said this week that the situation there was "extremely tense."
1 Min read
pointing fingers

Russia Says U.S. Aided Alleged Ukraine Drone Attacks

A spate of drone attacks on military-linked facilities deep within Russian territory was blamed on Kyiv.
1 Min read
no joint statement

Blinken Meets Lavrov at G20 Riven by Ukraine Divisions

Russia's war with Ukraine has so far crowded out other agenda items at the G20 meeting.
3 Min read
tough talks

Kremlin, on China Plan, Says No Conditions for Peace ‘At the Moment’ in Ukraine

"For now, we don't see any of the conditions that are needed to bring this whole story towards peace."
1 Min read