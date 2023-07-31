700K Ukrainian Children Transferred to Russia Since Invasion – Official

Russia has “received” more than 700,000 Ukrainian children after launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, Russia’s Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights said in a report published Sunday.

“Since February 2022, the Russian Federation has received about 4.8 million residents of Ukraine and the Donbas republics [of Donetsk and Luhansk], more than 700,000 of whom are children,” the report reads.

An “overwhelming majority” of the 700,000 Ukrainian children arrived in Russia with their parents or relatives, children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova said without offering further details.

Her report lists 1,500 orphans who were evacuated to Russia from the separatist eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, 380 of whom have since been adopted by Russian parents.