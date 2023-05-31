Russia Deports Ukrainian Woman Seeking to Retrieve Godson – Reports

A Ukrainian woman seeking to return her forcibly transferred godson and his brother from Russia has been detained and deported from Moscow, state media reported Tuesday.

Olga Hurulia said she was instructed to retrieve the two boys, who had been taken from southern Ukraine’s Moscow-occupied Kherson region, according to a video of her interrogation at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport published by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

An unnamed security source was cited as saying that Hurulia had been “instructed by the Save Ukraine foundation,” claiming that the charitable fund works with Ukraine’s SBU security service.

Save Ukraine told the BBC’s Russian service that Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agents detained Hurulia on May 23 and threatened to imprison her for 15 years.

She was deported to Belarus without her 17-year-old godson and his brother several days ago, according to the BBC.