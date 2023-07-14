Elderly Woman Killed in Shelling of Russian Border Village

An elderly woman was killed in the shelling of a Russian village near the border with Ukraine, local authorities said Friday.

The Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that Ukrainian forces attacked the village of Belaya Beryozka on the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

A woman whose year of birth was given as 1939 was killed, Bogomaz wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Three other residents, including a 16-year-old boy, were hospitalized with injuries.

Three homes caught fire in the attack, Bogomaz said.

Footage published by local media showed the buildings engulfed in flames.