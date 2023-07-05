Belarus Jails Son of Ex-Presidential Candidate

The son of a jailed Belarusian banker and philanthropist was sentenced to eight years in prison on charges related to the disputed 2020 elections in Belarus that sparked mass protests and a brutal crackdown on critics of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Eduard Babariko, 33, was arrested along with his father Viktor Babariko in the run-up to the 2020 Belarusian presidential elections that Lukashenko claimed to have won despite widespread reports of fraud.

The elder Babariko was the front-runner to defeat Lukashenko before having his candidacy rejected.

In 2021, he was sentenced to 14 years in a maximum-security prison on bribery and tax evasion charges that supporters dismissed as politically motivated.