Squatting Russian Diplomat Sparks Standoff in Australia

A mystery Russian diplomat with a penchant for loungewear and cigarettes sparked a national security standoff between Canberra and the Kremlin Friday, defying Australian efforts to seize a messy construction site in the heart of the capital.

Australia has blocked Russia from building a new embassy on the parcel of land — a stone's throw from Parliament House — after intelligence agencies warned it could be used as a base to spy on lawmakers.

Russia on Friday launched a legal bid to save the project, while embarking on an unusual diplomatic gambit: despatching a bespectacled official to squat in a run-down portable cabin on the site.

The middle-aged man, clad in track pants and a puffer jacket, presents a prickly challenge for Australian officials, who are wary of forcibly evicting a Russian envoy.

Government sources told AFP the man has diplomatic protection, although he did not seem to appear on Russia's public list of representatives in Australia.

After earlier forays from the cabin to smoke a cigarette and receive food deliveries, the man remained inside for most of Friday as multiple Australian police vehicles parked nearby.