Ambassadors Pay Homage To Murdered Politician Nemtsov in Moscow

Over a dozen Western ambassadors including U.S. envoy Lynne Tracy paid homage to Boris Nemtsov on Tuesday, nine years after the Russian politician was murdered near the Kremlin.

Nemtsov was one of President Vladimir Putin's loudest critics until he was shot and killed on a Moscow bridge on Feb. 27, 2015.

"Nemtsov's legacy continues to inspire Russians and people around the world to fight corruption and defend freedom of speech and human rights," Tracy posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The ninth anniversary of his murder comes shortly after another of Putin's top opponents Alexei Navalny died in a Russian prison, prompting outrage at home and abroad.

The EU delegation praised Nemtsov as a politician "who valued human rights and freedom above all else and sharply condemned the annexation of Crimea."