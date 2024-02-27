Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ambassadors Pay Homage To Murdered Politician Nemtsov in Moscow

By AFP
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy laying flowers at the Nemtsov memorial. @USEmbRu / Twitter

Over a dozen Western ambassadors including U.S. envoy Lynne Tracy paid homage to Boris Nemtsov on Tuesday, nine years after the Russian politician was murdered near the Kremlin.

Nemtsov was one of President Vladimir Putin's loudest critics until he was shot and killed on a Moscow bridge on Feb. 27, 2015.

"Nemtsov's legacy continues to inspire Russians and people around the world to fight corruption and defend freedom of speech and human rights," Tracy posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The ninth anniversary of his murder comes shortly after another of Putin's top opponents Alexei Navalny died in a Russian prison, prompting outrage at home and abroad.

The EU delegation praised Nemtsov as a politician "who valued human rights and freedom above all else and sharply condemned the annexation of Crimea."

Diplomats brought flowers to the traditional makeshift memorial at the spot where Nemtsov was felled with four bullets.

Around that time, a dozen Muscovites brought flowers to the spot under the watch of several police officers.

A paper was left next to one of the portraits next to the Memorial.

"On this place Boris Nemtsov was killed by shots in the back," it read.

In 2017, a court found a former security force officer from Chechnya guilty of Nemtsov's murder and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. Four other men were found guilty of involvement in the killing.

But the slain opposition politician's family and supporters insist the authorities have failed to bring the masterminds to justice.

Read more about: Diplomats , Nemtsov

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

who's to blame

Putin Tells Envoy U.S. Responsible for 'Ukraine Crisis'

Lynne Tracy becomes ambassador during the worst crisis in years between the U.S. and Russia.
1 Min read
two weeks to depart

Dutch Expel Russian Diplomats, Close Trade Mission

The Netherlands accused Moscow of using diplomatic cover for spying.
2 Min read
challenges ahead

New U.S. Ambassador Lands in Moscow as Relations Near Breaking Point

The new U.S. Ambassador to Russia has arrived in Moscow, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow announced Thursday, for what is expected to be a challenging tenure...
challenging task

Russia Approves New U.S. Ambassador with Relations at Historic Low

Moscow has agreed to receive a new U.S. ambassador at the most challenging period in U.S.-Russian relations in recent history, a senior Russian diplomat...