Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school closure

Russia on Tuesday summoned the Polish embassy's charge d'affaires after Poland closed a school run by the Russian embassy in Warsaw, domestic news agencies reported.

Poland and Russia have historically had tense relations, which have plummeted even further since the Ukraine offensive.

Russia's RIA Novosti news agency published a video of diplomat Jacek Sladewski entering the Foreign Ministry in Moscow, three days after Warsaw shut a school for the children of Russian diplomats.

Poland seized the school building on Saturday, saying it belonged to the city of Warsaw and was operating without legal basis.