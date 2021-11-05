Russian Diplomat With FSB Links Found Dead Outside Berlin Embassy – Reports

A Russian diplomat linked to the Federal Security Service (FSB) was found dead outside Russia’s Embassy in Berlin after apparently falling from an upper-floor window, Germany’s Der Spiegel news website reported Friday.

Berlin police reportedly found the unnamed 35-year-old man’s lifeless body on the sidewalk in front of the embassy building on the morning of Oct. 19.

The deceased was officially listed as Second Embassy Secretary, but Der Spiegel reported that German security agencies considered him to be an undercover FSB employee.

The Russian Embassy in Berlin did not agree to an autopsy and repatriated the diplomat’s body back to Russia, Der Spiegel reported. German police did not investigate the death due to the man’s diplomatic status.

The outlet added that the deceased diplomat was “related” to a high-ranking official at the FSB’s Second Service.

Western intelligence services link the FSB’s Second Service to the high-profile assassination of an ex-Chechen commander in a Berlin park in 2019.