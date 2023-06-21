Russia Bans WWF Environmental Group

Russian authorities on Wednesday labeled the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) environmental advocacy NGO an “undesirable” organization, a designation that renders all of its activities illegal in Russia.

The Prosecutor General’s Office accused the Switzerland-based WWF of “threatening” Russia’s economy and “interfering” with Russia's internal affairs as well as “financing” the activities of Russian organizations designated as “foreign agents.”

It also claimed that WWF's activities are “aimed at large enterprises engaged in the energy, oil and gas industries, as well as those involved in the development of mineral deposits and precious metals” to “collect information” about Russia’s environmental situation and “shackling the economic development of the Russian Federation.”

The “undesirable” label means the group must immediately cease its work inside Russia. Any form of affiliation with WWF, including donating to the group or sharing its content online, is now illegal.