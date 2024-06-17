Humpback Whale Rescued Near Russia’s Murmansk Region

A rescue team has freed a humpback whale from a fishing net in the Barents Sea north of Russia’s Murmansk region, the state environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor said Sunday.

In Russia’s first operation of its kind, which took almost two weeks to complete, rescuers managed to get close to the whale — whom they called Stanislav — on a small boat. After hours of searching and numerous failed attempts, they finally managed on Sunday to remove the fishing net that was constricting the animal’s neck and mouth.

The entangled whale was first spotted near the village of Teriberka on June 2, reportedly unable to open his mouth and with wounds on his body.

The operation to rescue the animal was coordinated between the authorities, scientists, NGOs and the mining company Nornickel. Specialists trained in animal disentanglement were flown in from Russia's Far East to the northwestern Murmansk region.