Russia Labels U.S. NGO Wild Salmon Center an ‘Undesirable’ Organization

Russia has banned the U.S.-headquartered Wild Salmon Center (WSC) as an “undesirable” organization Tuesday, accusing the conservation NGO of working to hinder the country’s economy.

The label means the WSC, which works to protect wild salmon populations and their habitats, must cease all operations in Russia. It is also illegal for Russians to carry out any interaction with “undesirable” organizations.

In a statement announcing its decision, the Prosecutor General's Office alleged that the WSC used its work as "a cover for the implementation of projects aimed at restraining Russia's economic development."

It also accused the NGO of promoting “seemingly beneficial initiatives to create specially protected natural areas (SPNAs) in the Russian Far East with the aim of excluding these territories from use, restricting fishing activities for Russian industrial companies, and blocking gas and oil extraction industries in the Sakhalin region in the interests of foreign non-governmental companies and individuals.”