Russian Gasoline Exports Up in 2023 Despite Sanctions

Russian oil companies have exported 37% more gasoline so far this year despite Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Friday.

January-May 2023 gasoline exports from Russia neared 2.5 million tons, the publication said, citing an unidentified source familiar with the data.

Russia exported about 2 million tons of gasoline in January-March, up from around 1.5 million tons in the first quarter of 2022.

The boost came ahead of Russia's plans to halve subsidies to oil refineries from July to rein in its higher-than-forecast budget deficit.

But with gas price increases and shortages on the domestic market, Russian authorities were also considering banning gasoline exports altogether, Reuters reported last month.