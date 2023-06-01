Anti-Kremlin Russian Units Announce Fresh Incursion, Governor Denies

The Russian Volunteer Corps, a nationalist paramilitary unit, claimed to be “once again battling on the territory of the Russian Federation” in a video published Thursday.

The head of Russia's Belgorod region, where last week's incursion took place, denied the latest claims that the border had been penetrated again.

Two anti-Kremlin units composed of Russian nationals fighting on the side of Ukraine announced fresh incursions into southern Russia on Thursday, days after an unprecedented mission that exposed weaknesses along Russia’s border.

A member of another unit, the Freedom of Russia Legion, said his group was near the border and announced another incursion into Russian territory “very soon.”

“We’re going to free all of Russia, from Belgorod to Vladivostok,” said the fighter wearing a camouflage face covering.

Both statements came nine days after both groups claimed responsibility for an attack on the Belgorod region in which Russian authorities said one man was killed and a dozen received injuries.

Russian Volunteer Corps founder and far-right activist Denis Kapustin hailed last week's brazen mission as a “success.”

In the latest video statement, the volunteer corps’ fighter urged civilians in Shebekino — which has come under the most intense cross-border attacks in recent days, including early Thursday — to take cover during the incursion.

“Sadly we can’t evacuate civilians from border areas because the Russian army is shelling these areas, thus complicating the evacuation,” he said in front of a damaged building against the backdrop of loud bangs.

It was not immediately possible to identify the location where the video was filmed. The fighter said his unit would approach the Belgorod region town of Shebekino “very soon.”

Two hours later, the Russian Volunteer Corps said it shelled a police building in the town of Shebekino while officers were inside.

Russian state media said emergency crews were attempting to put out the fire caused by overnight shelling of the police building in Shebekino.