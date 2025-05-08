Siberian Arms Plant Expanding to Produce High-Powered Explosives – Reuters

An explosives plant in Siberia is undergoing a large-scale expansion to produce the high-powered explosive RDX, Reuters reported Thursday, citing procurement records and sources close to the project.

The Biysk Oleum Plant (BOZ) is reportedly constructing a new production line valued at 15.5 billion rubles ($189 million), with completion initially slated for late 2025. One source told Reuters the timeline was “unrealistic” and has since been delayed.

Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who visited the site in August 2023 while serving as industry and trade minister, cited a similar figure of 15 billion rubles for the plant’s “comprehensive reorganization.” Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu also reportedly addressed construction delays in a meeting with the plant’s director earlier this year.

Located some 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) east of Moscow, BOZ is far from the reach of Ukrainian drone strikes that have increasingly targeted Russia’s military-industrial sector since the start of the full-scale invasion.