Alrosa Discovers Russia's 'Largest-Ever' Diamond as Mir Mine Reopens

Russian diamond-mining giant Alrosa said Thursday that it mined the largest diamond in the country’s history.

The 468-carat, amber-colored diamond has been named “80 Years of Victory in the Great Patriotic War,” referring to the Soviet victory in World War II.

“It is symbolic that it was found in the year of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory,” Alrosa CEO Pavel Marinychev said in a statement. “Therefore, we decided to name it in honor of such a significant event for our entire country.”

The discovery comes just one month after Alrosa said it had mined the then-largest diamond in Russia’s history, a 100-carat jewel named “New Sun.”

The “80 Years of Victory in the Great Patriotic War” diamond was discovered in the Mir mine in the republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in far northeastern Russia.

The mine, one of the largest diamond mines in Russia that has been working since Soviet times, recently reopened after being closed in 2017, when flooding halted production and killed eight workers.