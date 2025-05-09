Russia Holds 80th Anniversary Victory Day Parade on Red Square

Russia held its 80th anniversary Victory Day parade on Friday morning with a large military display on Red Square, as President Vladimir Putin welcomed a lineup of world leaders in a show of wartime defiance and international support more than three years into the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Over two dozen world leaders attended the celebrations in Moscow, including China’s Xi Jinping, Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, alongside leaders of Russia’s traditional allies in Central Asia. Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić and Slovakia’s Robert Fico were the only European leaders present. Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev and Laos’ Thongloun Sisoulith cancelled their trips to Russia for Victory Day at the last minute. As the parade began, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov greeted columns of soldiers, breaking with his predecessor Sergei Shoigu, who now heads Russia’s Security Council, by attending the Red Square event wearing a civilian suit and tie. An announcement at the beginning of the parade said over 11,000 soldiers from the Defense Ministry and other security services, including the Federal Security Service (FSB) and National Guard, marched in the parade. Another 1,500 servicemen who fought the “special military operation,” the Kremlin’s official name for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, made an appearance. Servicemen from “friendly nations” also took part in Friday’s event, though no North Korean soldiers marched in the parade. However, after the main celebration, Putin did meet with North Korean officers and thanked them for their help in fighting Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.

Does not include officials from Egypt, Ethiopia, Papua New Guinea, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Republic of Congo, Myanmar, Zimbabwe and Guinea-Bissau. The Moscow Times

During his traditional Victory Day address, Putin slammed what he called attempts “to slander the real winners” of World War II, a possible reference to Ukrainian officials who have criticized Moscow’s annual parade, or even to U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim earlier this week that America did more than “any other country in producing a victorious result.” “Truth and justice are on our side. The entire country — our society, our people — stand behind those taking part in the special military operation,” the Russian leader added. “We are proud of their courage and determination, of the strength of spirit that has always brought us nothing but victory,” Putin said. “Russia will remain an invincible defender against those who support Nazism, Russophobia and anti-Semitism.” Putin also sought to highlight China’s role in World War II, saying, “We’ll always remember that opening the second front brought victory closer,” a reference to the Second Sino-Japanese War between the Republic of China and the Empire of Japan. Unlike previous years, the Kremlin leader dedicated little of his speech on Friday to the ongoing war against Ukraine and avoided direct condemnations of the West. In his 2024 address, for example, he criticized “Western elites” for revanchism and “stoking regional conflicts.” After Putin’s speech, nearly 200 tanks, including the WWII-era T-34, opened up the mechanized section of the parade. Various types of armored vehicles, artillery systems, drones and infantry vehicles were also seen rolling across Red Square, followed by a flyover of fighter jets and bombers.