Slovak PM to Attend Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow Next Year

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico announced Wednesday that he will travel to Moscow on May 9 to attend the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Soviet victory in World War II.

Fico, one of the few European leaders who has maintained close contact with the Kremlin since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, revealed on Facebook that he had accepted an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It is... with pleasure that I have accepted the official invitation of the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin’s invitation to attend these important celebrations,” Fico wrote.

He emphasized Slovakia’s commitment to “the legacy of the struggle against fascism, the historical truth of the Second World War and the role played by the Red Army.”

Since returning to office last year, Fico’s government has halted Slovakia’s military aid to Ukraine and advocated for peace talks with Russia, aligning with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on the issue.

Earlier this month, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also confirmed his attendance at the Moscow events.

The Kremlin has said it plans to make next year’s May 9 celebrations “the biggest in its history,” using the occasion to promote patriotic and military values amid its ongoing war against Ukraine.