The ruling United Russia party is working to rein in excessive focus on the war in Ukraine as it prepares for celebrations marking the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the Kommersant business newspaper reported Saturday, citing remarks made by party officials at a recent gathering.

United Russia is distancing itself from the so-called “Z-agenda,” which senior party member Alexander Sidyakin described as the idea that the war in Ukraine “should end in Berlin, in Paris, with tanks, with cavalry.”

The letter “Z” has become a symbol of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Some pro-war figures have advocated for expanding the war beyond Ukraine, portraying it as a wider fight against the West.

Meanwhile, veterans of Russia’s past military campaigns in Afghanistan, Chechnya and Syria have voiced frustration about recent commemorative events organized by United Russia, arguing that the party has focused too much on soldiers who fought in Ukraine.