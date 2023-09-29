Russia to Draft 130K Young Men in Fall Military Call-Up

Russia’s military will enlist 130,000 young men for compulsory service this fall, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Combined with the 147,000 men drafted during the spring draft, Russia’s Defense Ministry will field 277,000 conscripts in 2023.

From Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, Russia’s military will be allowed to call up men aged 18-27 for their 12-month training period.

Putin last month raised the upper age limit for military conscription to 30 starting in January 2024.