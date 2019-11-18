Russia Fires Heavy Artillery Before Missile Forces Holiday
Full-scale preparations for the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery have been underway over the past week in the Leningrad region town of Luga, with large-scale shooting exercises, tank battles and rocket launches lighting up the sky.
During the Defense-Ministry led rehearsals, personnel carried out reconstructions of a World War II tank battle, tactical exercises with live firing and more.
Here’s a look at some of the highlights from the preparations:
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry