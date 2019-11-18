Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Fires Heavy Artillery Before Missile Forces Holiday

Full-scale preparations for the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery have been underway over the past week in the Leningrad region town of Luga, with large-scale shooting exercises, tank battles and rocket launches lighting up the sky.

During the Defense-Ministry led rehearsals, personnel carried out reconstructions of a World War II tank battle, tactical exercises with live firing and more.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights from the preparations:
The exercises involved more than 250 pieces of weapons and equipment.
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry
Among them there were the Akatsiya, Gvozdika (Carnation) and Nona self-propelled artillery systems and the Msta-B, Sani (Sleigh) and Podnos mortars.
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry
In addition to modern weaponry, the celebrations feature historical combat vehicles that protected Russia from the 17th century to the 20th.
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry
The artillery is one of Russia’s oldest military branches.
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry
The first mention of its use in military operations dates back to the 14th century.
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry
Historically, Russia has referred to its artillery as “the god of war.”
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry
The Day of Missile Forces and Artillery was established in October 1944 in honor of Nov. 19, 1942, when the Red Army launched a counteroffensive against German forces during the Battle of Stalingrad in World War II.
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry
Today, it is celebrated in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan each year on Nov. 19.
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry
The holiday is marked with military parades and shows, as well as artillery salutes.
Konstantin Morozov / Defense Ministry
