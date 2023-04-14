Russian Pacific Fleet Put on High Alert in Snap Drills

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday the country's Pacific Fleet had launched surprise combat drills as tensions rage with the West over Ukraine.

The Kremlin called the exercises "routine" and said they were aimed at developing Russia's armed forces.

At a meeting with Russia's top brass, Shoigu said the Pacific Fleet, headquartered in the port of Vladivostok, was on high alert during snap exercises begun on President Vladimir Putin's orders.

"The main goal of this exercise is to build up the armed forces' ability to solve the tasks of repelling the aggression of a potential enemy from the direction of ocean and sea," Shoigu said.

The aim was "to evaluate the state and increase the readiness of military command, troops, and forces to undertake missions in all strategic directions," Shoigu added.