Russia Labels War Monitor Conflict Intelligence Team ‘Undesirable’

Russian authorities on Thursday designated the independent investigative organization Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), which conducts open-source investigations of the Russian military, an “undesirable organization.”

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office accused CIT of publishing the personal details of Russian soldiers “which were later used to discredit” the Russian military.

Discrediting the Russian Armed Forces’ actions abroad has been criminalized since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, with heavy fines and prison sentences for those found guilty of violating new wartime censorship laws.

CIT’s “undesirable” designation bans its work in Russia, puts staff members at risk of jail time and criminalizes engagement with the organization, including sharing its content online.