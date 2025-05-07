Russian Officials Criticize Trump for ‘Exaggerating’ U.S. Role in WWII

Russian officials have accused U.S. President Donald Trump of exaggerating America’s role in World War II, with senior figures dismissing his remarks as historically inaccurate and self-aggrandizing.

Trump wrote on Truth Social last week that the United States contributed the most to the Allied victory, downplaying the roles of European countries that suffered higher casualties.

“Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II,” he said, declaring May 8 as WWII Victory Day and renaming Veterans Day on Nov. 11 as WWI Victory Day.

“We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything,” Trump added. “We are going to start celebrating our victories again!”

The remarks drew criticism in Russia, which celebrates the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany on May 9. President Vladimir Putin has often accused the West of trying to “revise” the history of the war.