Senior Russian Lawmaker Calls Trump ‘Weak’ Over WWII Comments

A senior member of Russia’s lower house of parliament on Monday called U.S. President Donald Trump “weak” for downplaying the Soviet Union’s role in World War II.

Trump claimed over the weekend that Allied powers were “not even close” to defeating Nazi Germany before the United States intervened in the conflict. He made those comments in a Truth Social post where he urged Ukraine to accept Russia’s proposal for direct peace talks.

“I’m not bothered by Trump because it seems he’s weak in history. And self-promotion using others’ victories is a sign of weakness,” Andrei Kartapolov, chair of the State Duma’s defense committee, told pro-government media.

Kartapolov is the latest Russian official to accuse Trump of exaggerating America’s role in WWII. Earlier this month, Trump claimed the U.S. “did more than any other country” during the war.