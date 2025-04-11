Trump Tells Russia to ‘Get Moving’ on Ukraine Peace Negotiations

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Russia needs to “get moving” with Ukraine ceasefire talks as his special envoy was expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg later in the day.

“Russia has to get moving. Too many people [are] DYING, thousands a week,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump’s frustration with a lack of progress on his campaign promise to end the war has grown as Moscow issues additional demands for a ceasefire. So, too, have Ukraine and Russia accused each other of violating a fragile pause in strikes on energy infrastructure.

Earlier, Axios reported that Trump might “move forward” with new Russia sanctions if it does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine by the end of April.