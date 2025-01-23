Moscow Remains ‘Ready’ for Dialogue Despite Trump Threats, Kremlin Says

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's latest remarks on the Ukraine war as lacking anything new but emphasized Moscow's readiness for "mutually respectful" dialogue with Washington.

Trump on Wednesday warned of fresh sanctions against Russia unless it agreed to a deal to end its nearly three-year war on Ukraine.

"We do not see any particularly new elements," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Trump's comments.

Peskov said it was clear from Trump's first presidency that he "liked" sanctions and that Moscow was "closely monitoring" his statements.

"We remain ready for dialogue, for equal, mutually respectful dialogue," Peskov added.