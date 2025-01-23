Moscow Remains ‘Ready’ for Dialogue Despite Trump Threats, Kremlin Says

Expectations are high that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump will hold a phone call about the war in the coming days.
Russian forces have made a series of critical battlefield advances in recent weeks, while both Moscow and Kyiv have escalated aerial strikes targeting areas far from the front lines.
On his Truth Social platform Wednesday, Trump urged Putin to strike a deal "now" and threatened "high levels of taxes, tariffs and sanctions."
The Kremlin has consistently brushed off the wave of Western sanctions imposed on Russia since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Peskov acknowledged on Thursday that Russia faces economic "problems... as all countries do," but otherwise insisted that Moscow has the resources to meet "all military needs."
