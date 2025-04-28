Putin Orders Temporary Ceasefire in Ukraine During WWII Victory Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine for next week’s Victory Day, which marks the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

According to a statement published by the Kremlin, the ceasefire, which was declared “out of humanitarian considerations,” will begin at midnight on May 8 and last until midnight on May 11. All military operations will be suspended during this period, the statement added.

“Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example,” the Kremlin said. “In the event of ceasefire violations by Ukraine, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will respond appropriately and effectively.”

Moscow also said it “reaffirms its readiness for peace negotiations without preconditions, aimed at addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and engaging constructively with international partners.”

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine about the ceasefire.

Putin last ordered a ceasefire during the Easter weekend, which appeared to initially catch Ukraine off guard, though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later said he backed the idea as it could pave the way for a broader truce between the two countries.

While the Easter ceasefire did see a lull in fighting, both Ukraine and Russia accused each other of violating the pause in hostilities. Since then, the warring sides have been unable to agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire that the United States first proposed last month.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed rare criticism of Putin last week after the Russian military launched a deadly air attack against Kyiv. He called on the Russian leader to stop strikes on Ukraine and “get this Peace Deal DONE.”

Trump met with Zelensky at the Vatican over the weekend, after which he suggested that Putin may not be interested in ending the war.