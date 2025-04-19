Putin Orders Easter Ceasefire as Russia and Ukraine Exchange Hundreds of POWs

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a temporary Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, the Kremlin announced Saturday, as both Russia and Ukraine said they exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war with mediation from the United Arab Emirates. "Out of humanitarian considerations, Russia is declaring an Easter ceasefire from 6:00 p.m. [Moscow time] today until midnight Sunday into Monday. I am ordering all combat operations to be halted during this period," Putin said in a televised meeting with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. "At the same time, our forces must remain ready to respond to any ceasefire violations or provocations by the enemy, as well as to any aggressive actions," the Kremlin leader added. About an hour later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to dismiss Moscow's Easter truce, saying that Russian armed forces were launching air attacks on his country right as the announced pause in hostilities was supposed to begin. "As for yet another attempt by Putin to play with human lives — at this moment, air raid alerts are spreading across Ukraine.. At 5:15 p.m., Russian attack drones were detected in our skies," Zelensky wrote on X. "Shahed drones in our skies reveal Putin's true attitude toward Easter and toward human life."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha was also critical of Russia's Easter truce and called on Moscow to agree to the full, 30-day ceasefire that U.S. officials proposed during talks in Saudi Arabia last month. "Unfortunately, we have had a long history of [Putin's] statements not matching his actions," Sybiha wrote on X. "We know his words cannot be trusted and we will look at actions, not words." According to a Russian diplomat who spoke to The Moscow Times on condition of anonymity, the Kremlin's decision was likely intended to serve multiple strategic goals beyond what Putin described as a "humanitarian" gesture. "Our president is killing multiple birds with one stone," the diplomat said. "It's a pass to Trump, who is expecting us to move quickly to halt the war. It's also designed to show that Christian values are important to us." "And it's an attempt to paint President Zelensky as an unreliable negotiating partner in the eyes of the American president," the diplomat added. Shortly after the Kremlin announced the Easter ceasefire, Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed it received Putin's order and noted that the truce would be "observed by the Russian Joint Group of Forces, provided it is reciprocated by the Kyiv regime." The Defense Ministry also said it exchanged 246 Ukrainian prisoners of war for the same number of captured Russian soldiers. "As a gesture of goodwill," an additional 31 wounded Ukrainian POWs were transferred in exchange for 15 wounded Russian soldiers, the ministry added. Zelensky later confirmed the swap, saying 277 Ukrainian servicemen were released. He posted photos and a video of the soldiers after returning home from captivity.

Our people are home—one of the best pieces of news that can be. Another 277 warriors have returned home from Russian captivity.



— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 19, 2025