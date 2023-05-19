Russia Bans Greenpeace as 'Undesirable' Group

Russian authorities have banned Greenpeace, the global environmental advocacy NGO, as an “undesirable” organization.
"The activities on the territory of the Russian Federation of the international non-governmental non-profit organization Greenpeace International ... have been recognized as undesirable," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.
It also accused Greenpeace of “interfering” with Russia's internal affairs, “undermining” the country’s economy and “financing” the activities of Russian organizations designated as “foreign agents.”
According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, since the start of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, “Greenpeace activists have been engaged in anti-Russian propaganda, calling for further economic isolation of our country and tightening sanctions."
The Russian chapter of the Amsterdam-headquartered NGO has played a key role in demanding action on climate and environmental issues in Russia.
In particular, the organization has aided in fighting Russia's seasonal wildfires — an issue under-acknowledged by the authorities — by developing a network of volunteers, conducting trainings for employees of national parks and reserves and proposing legislative reforms.
Organizations labeled "undesirable" must immediately disband within Russia. Any level of affiliation with these groups, including donating to them or sharing their publications online, is a criminal offense.
The move to ban Greenpeace comes amid a tightening clampdown on environmental groups within Russia over the past year.
In March, Russia labeled the World Wildlife Fund's Russia chapter a "foreign agent," a designation that imposes rigorous auditing and labeling requirements.
The environmental group Movement 42, based in northern Russia’s Arkhangelsk region, ceased its activities in January after being designated a “foreign agent.”
And in December, Sakhalin Environment Watch (SEW), a veteran environmental watchdog in the Russian Far East, announced its closure after also being labeled a “foreign agent.”
In September, Russian lawmaker Alexander Yakubovsky also proposed to declare Greenpeace a “foreign agent,” accusing the organization of “actions against our country.”
“We believe that Greenpeace’s demands to preserve a favorable environment for the whole society do not run against the interests of the country, but the intentions of some entrepreneurs and their various lobbyists to cash in on the uncontrolled use of Russia’s natural resources,” Greenpeace said at that time.