Russia Bans Greenpeace as 'Undesirable' Group

"The activities on the territory of the Russian Federation of the international non-governmental non-profit organization Greenpeace International ... have been recognized as undesirable," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

Russian authorities have banned Greenpeace, the global environmental advocacy NGO, as an “undesirable” organization.

It also accused Greenpeace of “interfering” with Russia's internal affairs, “undermining” the country’s economy and “financing” the activities of Russian organizations designated as “foreign agents.”

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, since the start of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, “Greenpeace activists have been engaged in anti-Russian propaganda, calling for further economic isolation of our country and tightening sanctions."

The Russian chapter of the Amsterdam-headquartered NGO has played a key role in demanding action on climate and environmental issues in Russia.

In particular, the organization has aided in fighting Russia's seasonal wildfires — an issue under-acknowledged by the authorities — by developing a network of volunteers, conducting trainings for employees of national parks and reserves and proposing legislative reforms.