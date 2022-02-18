Russian Ministry Highlights Country's Worst-Polluted Cities
Russia's Natural Resources Ministry has named the 35 cities and towns with the country's highest air pollution levels.
Environmental officials aim to create a system that will force the highest-polluting regions and businesses to report their emission levels and take steps to reduce them.
Here's a closer look at the
Gusinoozersk, Buryatia
Alava (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Selenginsk, Buryatia
Zverkov (CC BY-SA 3.0)
Ulan-Ude, Buryatia
Аноним 03 / VK (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Chita, Zabaikalsky region
Josef Pitljewski
Petrovsk-Zabaikalsky, Zabaikalsky region
Michael G. Schroeder (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Sakhalin region
kikiwis (CC BY 3.0)
Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk region
olegushakov (CC BY-SA 3.0)
Chegdomyn, Khabarovsk region
khabarovsk.md
Ussuriysk, Primorye region
Andshel (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Achinsk, Krasnoyarsk region
InvictaHOG
Krasnoyarsk, Krasnoyarsk region
Roman Herda (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Lesosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk region
Marco Fieber / flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
Minusinsk, Krasnoyarsk region
danilka7595 (CC BY 3.0)
Norilsk, Krasnoyarsk region
Alexey V. Kurochkin (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Kyzyl, republic of Tuva
Valery Irgit (CC BY 4.0)