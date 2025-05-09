Pro-Russian Communists Unveil First Stalin Monument in Occupied Ukraine

Members of Russia’s Communist Party on Thursday erected a bust of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin in the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol.

It is the first Stalin monument in Russian-occupied Ukraine, according to the party’s branch in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Photos and videos shared by one of the party leaders showed a group of adults carrying Soviet flags and children wearing socialist neckerchiefs and caps at the unveiling ceremony.

“For the fatherland, for Stalin, hoorah!” Taras Genov, who heads the Russian Communist Party branch in the Zaporizhzhia region, was heard cheering in one of the videos.

He said donations by residents of Melitopol helped finance the monument’s construction and installation at the city’s Alley of Heroes.