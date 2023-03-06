Russian Communists Mark 70-Year Anniversary of Stalin's Death

More than 1,000 people attended a ceremony on Red Square on Sunday to mark the 70th anniversary of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's death.



Led by Russia's Communist Party, the event drew people waving Soviet flags or holding portraits of Stalin at the site on the Kremlin wall where he is buried.



Stalin's image has been gradually restored in Russia in recent decades despite the atrocities carried out under his rule — and his legacy looms over Russia's present-day offensive on Ukraine.



Here's a look at photos from Sunday's event: