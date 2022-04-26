Garbage Piles Up in Siberian Trash Collectors Strike

Trash collection in parts of the Russian city of Novosibirsk has collapsed as truck drivers continue with a strike over low pay and 20-hour work days.

The walkout began last week when drivers for local waste logistics company Eco-Trans-N discovered their fleet of 86 trucks had been confiscated over unpaid debts, according to local media reports.

As garbage began to pile up, the striking drivers were given 22 smaller trucks and told they would have to work double-time without a pay increase.

“The trucks they gave us are not equipped with scoops or brush cleaners. We can’t drive them through narrow courtyards or streets,” one of the striking workers told local news outlet Sib.fm. “We aren’t refusing to go to work, it’s that we’re not being provided with conditions in which we can work.”

The strike has led to overflowing garbage bins across Novosibirsk, which has a population of 1.5 million.

Many local residents have expressed their outrage on social media, posting pictures of the piles of trash bags next to their homes.