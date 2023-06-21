Kyiv Puts Environmental Damage from Ukraine Dam Breach at $1.5Bln

Kyiv said Wednesday the destruction of the Russian-held Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine earlier this month caused an estimated $1.5 billion in damages to the environment.

The breach of the dam on June 6 caused devastating floods in the Kherson region under Russian and Ukrainian control, forcing thousands to flee and sparking fears of an environmental disaster.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of "ecocide" by blowing up the Soviet-era dam on the Dnipro River, while Russia has blamed Ukraine.