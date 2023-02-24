The Photos That Have Defined Russia's One-Year Invasion of Ukraine
In the early hours of Feb. 24, 2022, after months of posturing and threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to launch an all-out assault on Ukraine from both Russian territory and that of its ally Belarus.
Initially marked by Russia's confident predictions that Kyiv would fall to Moscow within days, the war that followed has for Moscow become one of the greatest military humiliations in modern history, while the Ukrainian army, bolstered by modern weapons supplied by dozens of allies around the world, has defied predictions and showed itself to be a fighting force to be reckoned with.
But as Russia's forces shifted their focus eastward in the face of stiff resistance and setbacks, they left behind a trail of death and devastation in their wake.
To mark the first anniversary of the ongoing war, we take a look back at the key events of the conflict so far: the bloodiest battles, the most unexpected reversals, the worst atrocities, and the standout military and human triumphs that have defined it.
Initially marked by Russia's confident predictions that Kyiv would fall to Moscow within days, the war that followed has for Moscow become one of the greatest military humiliations in modern history, while the Ukrainian army, bolstered by modern weapons supplied by dozens of allies around the world, has defied predictions and showed itself to be a fighting force to be reckoned with.
But as Russia's forces shifted their focus eastward in the face of stiff resistance and setbacks, they left behind a trail of death and devastation in their wake.
To mark the first anniversary of the ongoing war, we take a look back at the key events of the conflict so far: the bloodiest battles, the most unexpected reversals, the worst atrocities, and the standout military and human triumphs that have defined it.
Feb. 24, 2022
Aris Messinis / AFP
Feb. 25, 2022
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Feb. 25, 2022
Oleksandr Ratushniak / UNDP Ukraine
March 1, 2022
Pavel Dorogoy / AP / TASS
March 8, 2022
Yan Boechat / VOA
March 9, 2022
Evgeniy Maloletka
April 2, 2022
Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP
April 4, 2022
April 6, 2022
Oleksandr Ratushniak / UNDP Ukraine
April 8, 2022
Hervé BAR / AFP
April 13, 2022
@ua_industrial / twitter
April 14, 2022
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
June 15, 2022
Aris Messinis / AFP
June 15, 2022
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
July 7, 2022
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
July 18, 2022
Sergii Volskyi / AFP
Aug. 9, 2022
Mulch / TASS
Oct. 8, 2022
AFP
Oct. 17, 2022
National Police of Ukraine
Nov. 14, 2022
president.gov.ua
Jan. 14, 2022
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Feb. 16, 2022
Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP