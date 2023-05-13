Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Says Russian Forces Advancing Inside Bakhmut

By AFP
Valentin Sprinchak/TASS

Russia said Saturday that its forces were still pushing inside the frontline town of Bakhmut and had wrested control of an area in the eastern Ukrainian city.

"In the Donetsk direction, assault detachments liberated a block in the northwestern part of the city of Artemovsk," the defense ministry said, referring to Bakhmut by its Russian name.

The announcement came after the head of Russia's Wagner paramilitary group, which is leading the assault for Bakhmut, claimed that regular Russian troops were fleeing the flanks of the town and exposing his forces in its center.

The defense ministry had said earlier that it had redeployed forces north of Bakhmut, suggesting a possible pulling back of forces from the front.

But the ministry said Saturday that the regular army was providing support to Wagner forces.

"The units of the airborne forces provided support to the assault detachments and pinned down the enemy on the flanks," the ministry said in a statement.

Aviation and artillery targeted Ukrainian troops near several settlements in the eastern region of Donetsk including Chasiv Yar, the statement said.

Read more about: Bakhmut , Ukraine war

Read more

Death march

In Photos: Russian Forces Inch Forward in Bakhmut at Terrible Human Cost

Already a byword for the futility of war, Bakhmut has so far defied all predictions that the battle for its control will soon be over.
1 Min read
the eastern front

Ukraine Readies Counteroffensive as Russia Inches Forward in Bakhmut

British intelligence said the frontline had shifted in Bakhmut, but any further Russian advance in the town would be "highly challenging."
3 Min read
fresh assault

Ukraine Says Latest Russian Assault on Bakhmut Beaten Back

Ukraine fought off a fresh Russian assault on the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, its leaders said Saturday, as it endured a wave of shelling in the...
deep defense

Russia Making Slow Progress in ‘Fortress’ Bakhmut — Wagner Boss Prigozhin

Russian troops attacking the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut are bogged down because of a tenacious Ukrainian resistance and an extensive network of defensive...