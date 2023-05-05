Wagner Chief Rants at Russian Military Top Brass Over Ammunition Shortage

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin went on an expletive-laden tirade Friday against the Russian military top brass over what he said was an ammunition shortage in frontline city Bakhmut.

Tensions between Wagner and Russia’s Defense Ministry have simmered for months, with Prigozhin accusing the Russian army of taking credit for victories won by Wagner fighters and of slowing down Wagner units' advances.

“[Russian Defense Minister Sergei] Shoigu, [Russian Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valery] Gerasimov, where the f*ck is the ammunition?” the fuming Prigozhin said on video.

He filmed the address in the dark of night in front of about 30 dead men, some covered in blood, who he said were Wagner soldiers who would be alive if the ammunition shortage been resolved.

“You sit there, bastards, in expensive clubs,” Prigozhin said. “You think you’re the masters of this life and that you have the right to dispose of their lives.”

“They came here as volunteers and are dying for you to live it up in your redwood offices. Keep that in mind.”

There is a rift between Prigozhin and top Russian military commanders who expressed doubts about the mercenary force with President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported earlier this year.

Wagner has taken a leading role in the fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut since the summer of 2022, which has still not been fully seized by Russia despite the loss of thousands of lives on both sides.

After a spring offensive that largely failed to make any significant territorial gains, military analysts believe that Russian forces in Ukraine are shifting to the defense ahead of a major Ukrainian attack.