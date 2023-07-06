Russian State TV Broadcasts Prigozhin Estate Raid, Claims Probe Into Mutiny Ongoing

Russian authorities are still investigating Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin over his failed mutiny last month despite the Kremlin’s promise to drop the criminal charges against him, state television reported late Wednesday.

“Nobody planned to close this case,” journalist Eduard Petrov said on a state-run political talk show, referring to Prigozhin as a “traitor.”

Petrov did not provide evidence to back up his claim, which could not be immediately verified. On June 27, the FSB said it had closed the criminal mutiny case against the Wagner founder.

Images broadcast on the talk show showed police entering Prigozhin's St. Petersburg residence — a vast and luxurious mansion with a helicopter parked on the grounds — reportedly on June 25.

Russian authorities have intensified their efforts to undermine the reputation of the businessman turned mercenary leader amid the fallout of his aborted mutiny, revealing Prigozhin's opulent lifestyle that contrasts with the public image of a crusader against corruption he had sought to create.

Photos broadcast Wednesday night showed police discovering wads of rubles and dollars, gold bars, assault weapons, a closet full of wigs and several passports in Prigozhin's name but with photos of different people.