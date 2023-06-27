FSB Says Closed Criminal Mutiny Case Against Prigozhin

The criminal case against Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin for “organizing an armed mutiny” has been closed, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday.

The confirmation comes a day after reports said the FSB was still actively investigating the case against Prigozhin, who this weekend launched an armed rebellion against the Russian military that rattled the country's leadership.

“In the course of investigating the criminal case initiated by the investigative department of the FSB ... it was established that on June 24 its participants stopped actions directly aimed at committing a crime,” the FSB’s press service said in a statement carried by state news agencies.